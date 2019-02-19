Services
Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
(772) 334-1200
Karen Bartlett
Karen Edson Bartlett


1952 - 2019
Karen Edson Bartlett Obituary
Karen Edson Bartlett

Port St. Lucie, FL - Karen Edson Bartlett, 66, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., died peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019, following multiple courageous battles with cancer. Karen is survived by her husband, Bruce I. Bartlett and his children, father J. Dickson Edson Jr. of Owego, N.Y., brother Jeffrey Edson and his wife and children of Boulder, Colo., and numerous aunts and uncles, and step-siblings.

Raised in Owego, N.Y., Karen was the daughter of Joan MacAdam Moraitis and J. Dickson Edson Jr. and attended Owego Free Academy. Karen graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. A career in advertising brought her to New York City, California, and Virginia, culminating in a marketing position with Apple Computer, Inc. In 1994, Karen married Bruce, her husband of nearly 25 years, and moved to his hometown on Nantucket Island, Mass. There, she took on an entirely new career, day-boat scalloping with Bruce. They developed an air-freight sales business in seafood markets along the east coast, the Nantucket bay scallops that they harvested together even landing on the dinner plates of the Clinton White House!

After leaving Nantucket in 2002, the couple moved to East Craftsbury, Vt., where Karen became a regular volunteer organizer for the annual Old Home Day on Craftsbury Common. Karen also enjoyed gardening, reading, and raising her beloved cats and dogs. In recent years, they split time between Owego, Vermont and various locations on the Treasure Coast of Florida before settling in Port St. Lucie.

A reception for family and friends was held at their home in Port St. Lucie. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast are suggested.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 19, 2019
