J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
Binghamton - Karen Georgia, 75, of Binghamton died Friday August 2, 2019 at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. She was predecease by her parents, Martin and Rita Schlauder. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Charles Georgia; her sons Damon and Elizabeth Georgia and Heath and Elizabeth Georgia; and by her grandchildren Alexis and Evan and Hunter and Logan; her brother Richard and Patricia Schlauder; several nieces, nephews and good friends. She was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and Broome Community College. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Karen's memory may be made to the , Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
