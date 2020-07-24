Karen Gorke Wood
Windsor - Karen Gorke Wood, 64, passed away at home on May 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Rudolph. Karen is survived by her beloved husband Ray of 32 years, her mother Marlene, sister Pam, brother Rudy, son Eric and granddaughter Madison who she dearly cherished. Karen had a big, loving heart and always thought of and took care of others before herself. Karen was very much loved and had many friends who will miss her greatly.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 pm Tuesday July 28 at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 pm. Please sign her online guestbook at www.HEFuneralHome.com