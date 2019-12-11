|
Karen J. Topa
Binghamton - On December 10, 2019, Karen Joy Topa left this earth surrounded by her family. Karen was the most loving and dedicated wife, mother, family member and friend. Her family was her pride and joy. Nothing brought her more happiness than being with those she loved most. She is predeceased by her mother Judy Hevland, brother-in-law Craig Lawrence and father-in-law Robert Topa Sr. She is survived by the love of her life, Robert Topa Jr, her children Justin and Kristy Topa and Trisha Yeoell, father Donald Hevland, mother-in-law Shirley Topa, sister Kelly Lawrence, sister and brother-in-laws Robbin and Allen Stinson and Bart and Angela Topa, nieces and nephews Brendon and Jane Lawrence, Ashley Lawrence and Tyler Lusht, Brianna and Kristian McGrath, Brian Stinson, Mackenzie, Jakob and Collin Topa. Karen's happiest times were spent with her family on her boat at Sandy Pond or traveling to watch her sons baseball games. She was so proud of her husband, son and daughter's accomplishments and all they offer this world. Her spirit and smile were infectious, even on the darkest of days. She loved every person she encountered so fiercely and had a natural way of making them feel like she's known them a lifetime. She was a little lady with so much to give. This world was a better place for having Karen in it, and may we all continue to carry on her legacy by holding happy memories close, and remembering "Can't we all just get along". The family would like to thank all those who assisted in Karen's fight, as medical professionals or caregivers. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10am until 12 noon at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Service will follow at 12pm with Rev. David C. Seaver officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Jimmy V Foundation 14600 Weston Parkway Cary, NC 27513 to assist in cancer research.
