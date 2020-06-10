Karen M. Gorke Wood



Windsor - Karen Gorke Wood, 64, of Windsor, New York passed away at home on May 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Rudolph. Karen is survived by her beloved husband Ray of 32 years, her mother Marlene, sister Pam, brother Rudy, son Eric and granddaughter Madison who she dearly cherished. Karen had a big, loving heart and always thought of and took care of others before herself. Karen was very much loved and had many friends who will miss her greatly. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are trusted to AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, Binghamton, New York.









