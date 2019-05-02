|
|
Karen M Hoffman
- - Karen M Hoffman 68, passed away 2/14/19 at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born in Lewiston, Maine daughter of the late Warren and Mildred Milliken, she retired from Verizon in 1996. She enjoyed painting, decorating, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Her positive attitude, kindness, and sense of humor were infectious.
She is predeceased by her husband John P Hoffman and Brother Mel Milliken and survived by her Sisters Donna Chouinard, Tanya Styverson and husband Scott, Brothers Wayne Milliken and wife Rita, Bruce Milliken and wife Teddy, Toby Milliken, Son Michael Sowden, Jermyn , daughter Holly Zembek and husband Jeff Zembek, Binghamton, NY and 5 grandchildren
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 3:00 PM from the Battenberg Funeral Home 363 Washington Ave Jermyn. Friends and Family may visit 1-3 PM
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Geisiger Health Foundation, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to:Geisinger Health Foundation,100 N.Academy Ave., MC:25-76, Danville,PA 17822(Be sure to use the mail code 25-76...to make sure it gets to Geisinger Scranton Cancer Center)
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 2, 2019