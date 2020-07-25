Karen M. MurphyJohnson City - Karen M. Murphy (85) went to be with the Lord on Thursday July 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Karen's favorite hymn was "I love to tell the story". Its first line "I love to tell the story twill be my theme in glory, to tell the old, old story of Jesus and his love". This was the guiding principle of her life in every action and word it was always love first. Karen was born on January 18, 1935 at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Matthew J. Murphy six months earlier, parents Joseph and Emma Downs, all siblings (7), son Kenneth (Mary) Travis, grandson Kyle Travis as well as stepdaughter Kathleen Murphy. She is survived by her five sons; Jiggs (Debbie) Travis, Joseph (Bonne) Travis, Richard (Mary Jo) Travis, Jay (Lori) Travis, and Toby (Tannia) Travis and five step children Regina Watrous, Matthew II (Maria) Murphy, Michael Murphy, Marty Murphy, and Alexandra Murphy and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews including special niece Terry (Marty) Johnson. Karen attended Montrose High School and worked as a legal secretary and donated her time crocheting dolls for many residents of United Methodist Homes Hilltop and making mats for the homeless. Karen and her husband Matt loved caring for children who needed special love and support. During retirement they traveled across the states visiting family and friends while appreciating the sites of this great country. Her unwavering love and support for her faith, family, country, and community will always be remembered. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 28 at 11 AM at Vestal Hills Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Bill Berkheimer of First Christian Church of Kirkwood, NY. Celebration of life to be held September 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's memory to the First Christian Church 1049 Conklin Road, Conklin NY 13748.