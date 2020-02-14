|
|
Karen Nilsen
Sanitaria Springs - Karen Nilsen, Sanitaria Springs went to be with her lord on her 98th birthday Sunday, February 9th. Born in Bergen, Norway she came to America in 1951 and was proud of her citizenship. Karen was predeceased by her husband Ananias (Andy), son Kristian Torvund, son-in-law Joseph Blanchek. She is survived by daughters Anne (Edwin) Bennett and Lillian (Keith) Dunham, grandchildren Kristina (James) Hodges, Joseph (Jane) Blanchek, Ronald (Linda) Blanchek, Kristian (Jamie) Nilsen, Rodney (Alison) Dunham, Erin Dunham, Eric Torvund, Joshua Dunham. Karen is also survived by her sister Eva in Norway and 15 great grandchildren.Karen and Andy owned and operated Andy's Taylor Shop for many years on Robinson Street in Binghamton and she spoke fondly of all the acquaintances she made. Karen will be remembered by all who knew her as a most loving, caring and generous person. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday February 27 at Zion Lutheran Church, 3917 Waverly Rd.,Owego, NY 13827. The family will meet and greet friends beginning at 10AM prior to the service. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Karen's memory to the Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements are made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERALSERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020