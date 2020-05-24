Karen Potter Stone
1959 - 2020
Karen Potter Stone

Susquehanna, PA - Karen Potter Stone, 61, of Susquehanna, PA passed away at home surrounded by her loving family following a four-year battle with Lyme disease and ALS.

She was born March 15, 1959 in Susquehanna, PA to Harriette R. and the late Howard W. Potter, Oakland, PA. She is predeceased by her two aunts, Mary Roe and Helen Roe, who were like sisters to her, as well as by her father Howard W. Potter.

Karen is survived by her husband, Bob (Robert) of nearly 41 years. She is also survived by Jessica (daughter) and Joseph Burchell; Erick (son) and Kelly Stone; Bradley (son) and Desiree Stone; her mother, Harriette R. Potter and six grandchildren.

Karen's family would like to thank the many people that prayed, made meals, sent cards, or stopped in for a visit, as well as the therapists and nurses through Interim Health Care and Hospice who helped Bob to care for Karen at home.

A Memorial Service, Visitation, and Internment (Ararat Cemetery, Ararat PA) will be held at a later date. An announcement will be published. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in place of flowers may send a donation in her name to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road Suite 260, Ambler PA 19002 or Brushville Baptist Church, 4572 Brushville Road, Susquehanna PA 18847.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
