|
|
Karen S. Ritter
Vestal - Karen S. Ritter, 85, of Vestal died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Good Shepherd Village. She was predeceased by her daughter, Linda K. Ritter; her parents Vincent J. and Kathryn D. Smith; her brothers, John V. Smith and Donald J. Smith and her sister Nancy Crawford Losier. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard H. Ritter, her son Mark S. Ritter and her sister, Shirley Sullivan and by several nieces and nephews. She was an avid golfer, the Binghamton Country Club Lady's Champion for one year and finally beat her sister Shirley. A special thanks to the staff Good Shepherd Village, especially Gina, Sam, The Twin, Alex, Lisa, Amy, Courtney 1 and 2 and Molly. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 1 p.m. Rev. Jon Werner will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Thursday from 12 noon until 1 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020