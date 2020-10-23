Karin Davis Hannon
Karin Davis Hannon, 51, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on October 20, 2020 after a four month battle with melanoma. Karin was born on April 3, 1969 at Ideal Hospital in Endicott, New York. Karin is predeceased by her mother, Sheila Davis, and her niece, Arden Davis. Karin is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Brian, and their adored children, Delaney and Patrick Hannon, all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her father, Larry (Megan) Davis of Endwell, New York; her sister, Kimberly (Shawn) Sprague of Apalachin, New York, and two brothers, Michael (Abby) Davis of Broomfield, Colorado, and Joel (Elba) Davis of Apalachin, New York, her mother and father in law, Patrick and Mary Ann Hannon of Point Lookout, New York, and three brothers-in-law, Christopher (Anne-Marie) Hannon of Long Beach, New York, Matthew (Rosemarie) Hannon of Point Lookout, New York, and Patrick Hannon of New York City, New York. Karin was the absolute best aunt to Drew, Matt, and Sydney Sprague; Truman and Allegra Davis; Ethan, Jack, Elliot Davis; and Jack, Grace, & Mae Hannon. She is also survived by her stepbrothers, Ryan (Carrie & baby Nora) Kosar of Endwell, New York and Kyle Kosar of Vestal, New York. She is also survived by the very best of best friends who were also her family from Vestal High School, Niagara University, New York City, Philadelphia, and her Windham family. She loved all of her friends dearly, and truly has too many to name. Karin also loved music with a passion, and like her abundance of friends, there are too many favorites to name. She could truly make you love a song you never even knew you liked. Karin was loved fiercely and she gave her love to others so fearlessly and selflessly. Her smile, her heart, her kindness, and her sweet spirit were like no other. She was the best of us. Karin was part city girl and part country girl as she loved living in New York City, Philadelphia, and Windham with her family. She loved Brian, Delaney, and Patrick with her whole heart and loved spending every minute she could with them. They were her world. Karin was a true gift to all who knew her. She shined bright on all of us and made the world a better place. A private family service will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Karin's Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karin's memory to the Philadelphia City School District's Albert M. Greenfield Home & School Association (2200 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103) where she spent over five years participating in fundraising activities and organizing social events for the school or the Adaptive Sports Foundation at Windham Mountain where she was a fundraising volunteer (www.adaptivesportsfoundation.org
). Our dear Karin will be missed by all and will forever be in our hearts. www.loganfuneralhomes.com