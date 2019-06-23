|
Karl F. Humphrey, Jr.
Candor - Karl F. Humphrey Jr.,81, of Candor N.Y. passed away peacefully Monday June 17, 2019 at his home with his loving wife. Karl was born in Binghamton, NY. on August 9, 1937 to Karl F. Humphrey Sr. and Evelyn Audas Humphrey. Karl is predeceased by his parents, his sister Sally Potter and son Karl F. Humphrey III whom passed June 17, 2001. He is survived by his wife Karen (Beam) Humphrey, Brother / sister-in-law Robert & Sally Humphrey. Brothers/Sister-in laws, Craig & Deborah Beam, Charles & Diana Beam. Karl's children, daughter/son-in-law Pamela (Humphrey)Evans and Christopher Evans, son Earl Humphrey, daughter Laurie (Humphrey) Crowell, daughter-in-law Theresa (Drobak) Humphrey. He is also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Karl had several places of employment over the years. Emerson Power Transmission which is where he retired from, St. Vrain Valley School district in Colorado, IBM and Allied Maintenance. He was a member of Catatonk Baptist Church and enjoyed his family, devotion time, hunting and fishing before his health started failing. We would like to extend a special thanks to Lourdes at home and Lourdes Hospice team for the care they gave to my husband and father during his illness. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday June 29, 2019 at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 6519 Rt. 434, Apalachin, NY at 2 p.m. with Rev. David C. Seaver officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the service time with a meal following at the Catatonk Baptist Church on 1199 Owego Rd. Owego, NY.13827. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Judes -501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or Candor EMS- 58 Main Street, PO Box 141. Candor, New York 13743.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 23 to June 27, 2019