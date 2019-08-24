|
Karl R Codner
Carlisle - Karl R. Codner, 77, of Carlisle and formerly of Sidney, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at M. S. Hershey Medical Center.
He was born July 25, 1942 in Owego, NY to the late Harold L. and Marie A. (O'Connell) Codner.
Karl attended the Harris School of Advertising Art in Tennessee. He was employed as the Art Director at Keith Clark and later Keller Crescent. Later in life he was an on-call driver for Dickinson College. He enjoyed smoking his pipe, bowling, and fishing with his grandchildren. He was a ham radio operator and always had interesting conversations with people from everywhere. Karl honorably served his country in the US Army during Vietnam.
Karl is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley L. Codner of Carlisle; a daughter, Julie A. (Dahl) (husband David) Travis of Carlisle; one brother, Raymond E. (wife Sharri) Codner of Sun City, FL; five grandchildren, Laura E. Frawley of Savannah, GA, Stephen J. Frawley of Atlanta, GA, Scott T. Frawley of Bainbridge, NY, Andrew J. Travis of Philadelphia and Grant M. Travis of West Palm Beach, FL; three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Olivia and Isabella Frawley; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Dalyce R. (Dahl) Frawley; two brothers, Robert H. and Richard A. Codner; and one nephew, Mark R. Codner.
A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Patrick Shrine Church, 152 East Pomfret Street Carlisle, PA 17013with Rev. Tiburtius Raja as celebrant. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 201 West Poplar St. Sidney, NY 13838. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 24, 2019