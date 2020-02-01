|
|
Karyle A. Burdick
Binghamton - Karyle A. Burdick, 79, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Predeceased by her grandmother Clara Harris, mother Mary (Harris) Kuehner, George Kuehner, Brother James Kuehner and grandchildren Michael Richard Carley, Rebecca Joy Burdick and Catherine Lee Burdick. Survived by her loving husband of over 55 years Stuart D. Burdick, children Sandra D. (Burdick) Shenot (Joseph), Tamara A. (Burdick) Carley (Dennis Mudge) and Todd M. Burdick (Lillian). Grandchildren Thomas, Abigail and Katherine Shenot, Richard (Angie) and Elizabeth (Andrew Stillman) Carley, Kylie Mudge and Joseph (Tina) and Rachel Burdick. Great-grandchildren Richard and Chloe Carley, Anabelle and Sophie Stillman. Along with many nephews, nieces and close friends.
Karyle graduated from Johnson City High School and Ridley Lowell Business School. She worked for Columbia Gas Company, Singer Link, Ansco and helped open up K-Mart and Boscov's as the head cashier. She enjoyed being a homemaker and her family, camping, Girl Scouts, word puzzles, casinos, her beloved miniature Schnauzers Pepper and Dapper and a great love of tennis which she played for years.
The family wishes to thank Lourdes Hospice for the care they gave her. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 5th at The J. F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the Rice Funeral Home Wednesday from 10 Am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, 165 Clifton Blvd. Vestal, NY or Lourdes Ascension Hospice 4102 Vestal Rd. Vestal, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020