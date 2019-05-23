|
Katherine A. Hermann
Binghamton - Katherine A. Hermann, 91, of Binghamton passed away on May 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and her twin Michael. She is survived by her brother, Frank; nieces and nephew, Jodie Kandel, Cathy DeJong, Joseph, Mark, John and Jason Hermann; as well as several great nieces and nephews including Elizabeth DeJong who she had a very special relationship with. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10:30am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. The family will welcome friends and family from 10am until the time of the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 23, 2019