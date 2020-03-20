Services
Katherine Arlene Camp


1936 - 2020
Katherine Arlene Camp Obituary
Katherine Arlene Camp

Glen Castle - Katherine Arlene Camp (Knapp, Krissell) 83, of Glen Castle, New York passed March 11, 2020 in her home. She was born August 2, 1936 in Binghamton, New York. She is predeceased by her parents Francis Felton and Leo Krissell, her husband's John Knapp and Roger Camp, sons Dean and Scott Knapp, brother Donald Krissell, and beloved sister Marjorie Slavic. She is survived by sons John Knapp of Endicott, Michael Knapp of Binghamton, and Russell Knapp of Clinton, Oklahoma, stepchildren Loreen and Dave Plahanski of Binghamton, Steve Camp of Binghamton as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kay worked at the Spot Restaurant and retired from IBM Endicott. Kay attended the Glen Castle Methodist church for over 50 years and is beloved by the church congregation and community. Kay will always be remembered for her endless generosity and passion to help the homeless and families in need by making lunches, delivering food baskets on the holidays and taking donuts and clothing to the Binghamton Rescue Mission. Donations can be made in Kay's memory to Hearts and Hands Chenango Forks After School Childcare Program. Services will be held at a later date due to extraordinary times. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICE, 196 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
