Katherine B. Birtch
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Katherine B. Birtch, 75, passed away January 4, 2020. Her life centered around her family. Her husband David and daughter Melissa were her primary caregivers for the past seven years. She was business savvy and was the comptroller for several of the family businesses, Downstate Fabricating Inc. and Birtchy's Company Inc . She loved to sneak off to the casinos and her bus trips to Atlantic City and Saratoga.
She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Marjorie Sexton, brother, Charles Sexton and sister, Marjorie Hovancik. Katherine is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David E. Birtch, children; Melissa and Jack Collins, Binghamton, Melinda and Robert DeGraff, Bristol, CT, David C. Birtch, Binghamton and Derek and Melissa Birtch, Kirkwood. She leaves behind treasured grandchildren, Andrea, Erica, Kevin, Mackenzie, Brianna, Michael, Nicolas, Jackson, Carter, Sophia, Angelina, Isabella, Abbygale and Amelia and 8 great grandchildren, brother and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Kris Sexton, Greene and Mary Jane Sexton, Hawley, PA, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Arthur Ruck, Binghamton and dear friends, Bob and Linda Miller and Jack and Cathy Fitzgerald and the Reardon family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saints John and Andrew Church, 1263 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton by the Reverend Monsignor Michael T. Meagher. Interment will be in Conklin Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
