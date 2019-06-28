|
|
Katherine E. (Russell) Mehlenbacher
Crystal Lake, IL - Katherine E. (Russell) Mehlenbacher, 97, passed away June 21, 2019.
Born: April 7, 1922, in Fort Fairfield, Maine, the daughter of Charles E and Mary Jane (Reid) Russell. Katherine graduated from Fort Fairfield High School, Maine School of Commerce (Bangor, Maine), Ulster Co. Community College.
Married July 3l, 1951, To Richard C. Mehlenbacher of Cohocton, New York.
They had six children:
Anna M (Mrs. Edward Gifford) of Huntley, IL
Jean Day of Bloomingburg, New York
Richard Peter (wife Shirley Yost) Mehlenbacher of Austin, Texas
Matthew (wife Shelley Yost) Mehlenbacher of Austin, Texas
Judith Mehlenbacher of Bloomingburg, New York
Mary Jane (Mrs. Jeffrey Mackey) of Unadilla, N.Y.
Katherine Worked for the Town of Fort Fairfield, Maine, as Treasurer and Accountant until 1947, at which time she went to work for Farm Credit as Treasurer and Administrative Assistant. She worked there until her marriage in 1951 when she transferred to Farm Credit in New York. She retired from Farm Credit in 1985. During a four-year interval when her husband was employed in Saugerties, New York, Katherine served as Bursar at Ulster County Community College.
Following retirement, she volunteered at the Unadilla School and worked on the election board.
In Fort Fairfield, she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, and in New York, she was a member of the Rosary Society.
Katherine is predeceased by her husband Richard C. Mehlenbacher; her Mother and Father, Charles Russell and Mary Reid; One sister, Anna Greenlaw of Island Falls, Maine; Four brothers, Louis Reid Russell of Hartford, Conn.; Daniel Russell of Fort Fairfield, Maine; C. Peter Russell of Falmouth, Mass.; Francis LeRoy Russell of Fort Fairfield, Maine.
Katherine is survived by her six children and well as 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Katherine will be laid to rest next to her husband Richard in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Unadilla, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Evergreen Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 764, Unadilla, NY 13849
Memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 28, 2019