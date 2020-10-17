1/1
Katherine L. Raymondi
Katherine L. Raymondi

Endicott - Katherine L. Raymondi, 91, passed away on September 28th in Farragut TN. She was born on August 22nd 1929 in Candor NY. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Agnes Strait, sisters Dorothy Gurney, Shirley Fuller and one brother Donald Strait. She was also predeceased by her husband Dominick Raymondi. Together they had 3 children JoAnn Porzucek (Walt), Gene Raymondi (Ellen) and Elaine Slawsky (Lewis). She is also survived by 8 grand-children and 7 great grandchildren. Katherine worked for Endicott-Johnson Shoes for 40 years. She was a member of the Endicott Senior Citizens Group and The Independent Mutual Aid Association #439.

Katherine enjoyed her family and friends throughout her life. She loved her little dog Papi who will deeply miss her.

Burial service will be held graveside at Calvary Cemetery Johnston City NY at 1pm on October 23rd. A Celebration of life will be held at the Binghamton Club from 5-7pm. Those wishing to be present at either service will need to maintain social distancing measures.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

0 entries
