Katherine Mae Seaman
Binghamton - Katherine Mae Seaman, 82, of Binghamton, N.Y., died peacefully on Thanksgiving morning after a period of declining health. She was small but strong, quiet yet determined.
She will live on in the memories of her family: daughter Diana Bean, son-in-law Stephen Spero and grandchildren Samuel and Allegra Spero. Also surviving are siblings Charles Schultes, Sandy Wright and Sharlene Mahibir; and four step-children (Richard, Christine, Penny and Gerald) from her marriage to Richard Seaman. She was predeceased by sister Anna Mary Crawford.
Kay was born Aug. 17, 1938, to Harold and Elsie (Reynolds) Schultes in the Town of Tompkins, Delaware County, N.Y. She graduated from Walton High School in 1956, married Arthur Bean in 1958 and enjoyed a 30-year career at the Style Shop in Walton.
In retirement, she moved to Binghamton and ran "Camp Grandma," caring for her grandchildren on sick days, snow days and summer vacations. She understood the pressures of being a working parent and often was the glue that held us together.
She was a devoted member of the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd and loved being "tatchie" to the six Kennedy kids, whom she adored.
Her family thanks the compassionate staff at Good Shepherd Fairview Home who cared for Kay for nearly three years.
The family will hold a private service. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.