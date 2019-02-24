Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Ravage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine "Susie" Ravage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine "Susie" Ravage Obituary
Katherine "Susie" Ravage

Endwell - Katherine "Susie" Ravage, 70 of passed away peacefully in her home on February 13th, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Susie braved her last months and chose her remaining time to cherish the days with her loved friends and family for all that she could. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and the women from her church, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Binghamton.

In her last days she was surrounded by her closest friends and family including her closest friends from her women's group at church whom she cared for dearly, and her daughter Jennifer who loved and cared for her to the very end.

Susie will be remembered for her witty sense of humor and most of all for her accepting and giving heart. She truly believed in the good in everyone, and opened her heart and home to all lucky enough to be part of her life.

Susie is predeceased by her husband Pete and son James Ravage. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Brian Williams of Providence RI, son and daughter-in-law Josh and Kelsey Ravage of Endwell NY, 5 grandchildren; Anna Williams, Evie Williams, Mason Ravage, Ella Ravage, and Sydney Ravage.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton at 4:30 pm. All who care to share in her memory are welcomed to join as we remember the mother and friend who meant so much to so many. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now