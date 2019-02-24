|
Katherine "Susie" Ravage
Endwell - Katherine "Susie" Ravage, 70 of passed away peacefully in her home on February 13th, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Susie braved her last months and chose her remaining time to cherish the days with her loved friends and family for all that she could. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and the women from her church, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Binghamton.
In her last days she was surrounded by her closest friends and family including her closest friends from her women's group at church whom she cared for dearly, and her daughter Jennifer who loved and cared for her to the very end.
Susie will be remembered for her witty sense of humor and most of all for her accepting and giving heart. She truly believed in the good in everyone, and opened her heart and home to all lucky enough to be part of her life.
Susie is predeceased by her husband Pete and son James Ravage. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Brian Williams of Providence RI, son and daughter-in-law Josh and Kelsey Ravage of Endwell NY, 5 grandchildren; Anna Williams, Evie Williams, Mason Ravage, Ella Ravage, and Sydney Ravage.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton at 4:30 pm. All who care to share in her memory are welcomed to join as we remember the mother and friend who meant so much to so many. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019