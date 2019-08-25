Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi church
Binghamton, NY

Kathie A. Rzodski


1950 - 2019
Kathie A. Rzodski Obituary
Kathie A. Rzodski

Binghamton - Kathie Ann (Solyan) Rzodski, 69, of Binghamton, New York, passed away Thursday, August 1st, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born July 15th, 1950, in Johnson City, New York. Kathie was preceded in death by her father, Walter Solyan; mother, Julia (Malinich) Solyan; and brother, Mark Solyan. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mitchell Rzodski; sister, Paulette Solyan; brother, Tim Solyan and sister-in-law Mary Ann Owazany. Sister-in-Laws Donna Skechus, husband Edward and Deborah Rzodski. Step-daughters, Shannon Spagnuolo, husband Joseph, and Janine Sobocinski, husband John; and five grandchildren, Cortney, Merry, Johnny, Noa Marie, and Julianna. She was a graduate of Johnson City High School and attended Broome Community College where she went on to pursue a 41-year career in dental hygiene. Kathie loved working in her flower garden, "talking", reading, "talking", sewing, "talking", and spending time with family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi church in Binghamton at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathie's name can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Resources of Central New York, the Lupus Foundation in Broome County, and/or the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019
