Kathie Ann Coolbaugh
Norwich - passed away on December 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Kathie was predeceased by her mother Jean Coolbaugh. Kathie is survived by her father Leslie Coolbaugh; sister Linda Coolbaugh; brother Raymond (Cheryl) Coolbaugh; two nephews Jason (Angela) Coolbaugh, Randy (Mary) Coolbaugh; two great nephews Bryce and Bennett Coolbaugh; cousins Julie and Trish; housemates Donna, Shirley, Patti, Donnie and Kenny; special friends Rachel and Amber and dog Cookie. The family thanks Wilson Memorial ICU for their care and compassion during Kathie's illness. The family would also like to thank Achieve for the care and love they gave Kathie for over 40 years. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:30-11:30am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kathie's name to Achieve, 47 Riverside Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019