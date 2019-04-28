Services
B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home
10 Genesee St
Camillus, NY 13031
(315) 672-3400
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home
10 Genesee St
Camillus, NY 13031
Formerly of Binghamton - Kathie Jean Solan (Rice) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, April 22, 2019. Kathie was born in Auburn, NY on May 24, 1951. She was the first child of the late Richard and Janet Rice. Kathie was a 1969 graduate of Windsor High School.

Kathie will be greatly missed by her sons Jeffrey (Dara) and Christopher (Tiffany) Solan, her brothers, Steve Rice (Binghamton) and Paul Rice (Tennessee); her grandchildren, Avery, Mairin, Grayson, and Roisin; her long term partner Petros (Perry) Panos; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Calling hours will be May 23rd, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home located at 10 West Genesee Street, Camillus. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Francis House located at 108 Michaels Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208. Please sign the guestbook at www.BLBUSH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019
