Kathleen A. Knapp
Kathleen A. Knapp

Owego - Kathleen A. Knapp, 65, of Owego, went to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Patricia Knapp. She is survived by her loving brothers and sister-in-laws, John Knapp, Waynesburg, PA, Thomas and Kathryn Knapp, Saint Cloud, FL, Gary and Karen Knapp, Apalachin, NY, Dale and Sheryl Knapp, Melbourne, FL. In addition to her immediate family, Kathleen leaves behind many caring and devoted relatives and friends who were blessed to know and love her. She was a graduate of Vestal High School and spent 40 years as a resident of ACHIEVE, a Chapter of ARC NY, Inc. She enjoyed participating in numerous activities offered by ACHIEVE such as Special Olympics, dances, and camp participation. Kathleen loved writing letters to friends and family. A heart of gold coupled with a wonderful smile describes her best. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many caregivers of ACHIEVE who provided extraordinary service to Kathleen over many years. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to ACHIEVE, 125 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY 13905. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, on Wednesday from 10-11 am. Private Funeral and Interment Services will be held at the convenience of the family.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
