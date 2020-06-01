Kathleen A. Merrill
Harpursville - Kathleen A. Merrill, 81 of Harpursville unexpectedly passed away on Sun. May 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roger J Merrill Sr., six children, Robin & Steve Brown, Penny and Woody Brown, Laurie and Robert Moore, Nelson and Pamela Merrill, Roger Merrill Jr., Lisa and Matthew Schuchman, grandchildren, Justin, Jamie, Katie, Matthew, Britini Jo, Brett, Michael ,Shawn, Andrew, Emily, Hannah, Luke, Jalynn, Chelsea, sister and brother in law, Ervin and Frederika Johnson, brother Gregory Pulley Sr. and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother John Pulley and granddaughter Sarah Silvanic. Kathleen was first and foremost a farmer. She could be found in the fields, in the barn milking, feed calves or running lunches to all work hands. She also had a hand in Broome County Dairy Princess. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother; she cherished all her grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Additionally, Kathy has the love of travel, reading, and volunteering. Kathy was a member of the Harpursville United Methodist Church. She could be counted upon for many tasks at the church, ranging from Sunday School Teacher to Lay Minister. Kathy was the driving force behind the development of Colesville Community Pantry. She knew that her small community needed help and she worked with others to write and secure funding for the community. Kathleen was a former Board Member of the Colesville Planning Board. She received an award from the Colesville Rotary for Citizen of the Year in 2006.
Private Memorial Services will be held at the Riverview Cemetery in Harpursville at the convenience of the family. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on a future date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Harpursville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund PO Box 23 Harpursville, NY 13787 or Colesville Community Pantry POB 62 Harpursville, NY 13787. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com .
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.