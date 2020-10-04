Kathleen "Kitty" Ayers
Owego - Kathleen "Kitty" Ayers, 88, passed away on Friday October 2, 2020, at her home in Owego, NY. She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Charles Paul Ayers, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Ayers; and her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Szigety) Radisca of Phoenixville, PA. Kitty is survived by her son, Charles Paul Ayers III ("C.P."), her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Greg Best; her grandson, Andrew "Drew" Best and his wife, Michaela of Amherst, MA. She attended Phoenixville High School, the Philadelphia Conservatory of Music and Penn State University. She is proud to relate that she spent the majority of her early school years with her best friend in life, Jan Alter, including four happy ones as roommates in college. Kitty spent 30 years as a 5th grade teacher in the Owego-Apalachin School District and a year as a preschool instructor at Apalachin Methodist. She took this calling seriously and was known to spend long hours refining and improving an already creative teaching approach. Those who Kitty touched in life knew her as a committed mother, wife, friend and neighbor. Her love for her children and husband was unconditional. She adored her husband, 'Charlie' and was always present to support him both at home and as an occasional Secretary at his Law Office in Owego. Her ability as a cook and baker was well known; her chicken paprikash was delicious and also served as a good example of her pride in her Hungarian heritage. Kitty's talent as an entertainer was also well known. Dinner parties at the Ayers' household were frequent and invitations sought after and it was not uncommon to observe guests surrounding the piano at the end of one of these evenings singing along while Kitty played her favorite tunes. This was a refined woman who was kind and generous. Looking down on others was not a character trait that she possessed…and it would be remiss not to include in this story Kitty's love of the Yankees, her cocker spaniel Murphy "Murph" and the special trips taken with Charlie to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Services will be held through Richards Funeral Home at the convenience of the family with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego. In memory of Kitty, consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. Waverly, NY 14892. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com