Kathleen (Kathy) Blachowiak Obituary
Kathleen (Kathy) Blachowiak

Endicott - Kathleen M. (Carroll) Blachowiak, 77, of Endicott, NY passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2019 following a long battle with dementia. She is predeceased by her parents John F. and Edith M. Carroll, brothers John, Robert, Thomas and sister Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Blachowiak, a daughter Susan (Brad) Naylor, a son Mark (Gretchen) Blachowiak. Grandchildren Kevin Shepardson, Tyler and Katelyn Blachowiak.

Kathy enjoyed many activities including ceramics, puzzles, traveling, vacations, and going to garage sales with her best friend Carol. What Kathy enjoyed the most was her family. She dedicated her life to making sure they were happy and well cared for, and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Kathy had a smile that would light up the room. She was beautiful and kind, and she will be missed very much.

A sincere thank you to the Lourdes Hospice staff for their exceptional care and service.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10 am at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Saturday from 9 am until Mass time at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to Every Dogs Dream Rescue.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
