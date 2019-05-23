|
Kathleen Condon Blackman Major
Endicott - On Sunday, May 19th, 2019, Kathleen Condon Blackman Major, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer.
Known to so many as "Nonny", Kathleen was born on July 4, 1942, in New Milford, PA, to William and Maxine Condon. She had a passion for reading biographies and mystery novels, but most of all, spending time with her friends and family. She was an unwaveringly optimistic, kind, loving person whose memory will be cherished by the many people who knew her throughout her rich life.
Kathleen is predeceased by her granddaughter, Caitlin Miller, and survived by her two sisters: Maureen Adams and Roberta Gulick; three daughters: Debbie Bodden, Pam Andras, and Sarah Blackman; six grandchildren: Tiffany Andras, Zack Miller, Seth Miller, Destiny Seriel, Faith Spears, Clarissa Miller, and Micah Skeist; and six great-grandchildren: Kai Myers, Aaden Thomas, Cason Miller, Brody Seriel, Bronson Miller, Lucas Seriel, and Paisley Appleby; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends at Saint Anthony's Church in Endicott, NY on Saturday, May 25th, starting at 11 am. The funeral service will be held at 12 pm. The address for the church is: 300 Odell Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 23, 2019