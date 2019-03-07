Services
Harpursville - On Sunday, March 3, 2019 Kathleen Harris of Harpursville passed away at the age of 95. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Glen & daughter Constance Curtin & granddaughter, Michelle Curtin. She is survived by 3 children and their families, Timothy & Philomena, Binghamton, Phaye & Dick Geiger, Clinton, TN, Norman Harris, N. Afton and 4 grandchildren, Richard Harris, Ronald & Phillip Curtin & Crystal Harris. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2019
