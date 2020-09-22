Kathleen HolderVestal - On Monday, September 21, 2020, Kathleen (Bourne) Holder went to walk with the angels with a fistful of coupons, her planner and a cup of International Foods French Vanilla Coffee in her hands. There is no doubt her parents, Clifford and Margaret Bourne greeted her with a slice of grandma's cheesecake and a box of Fannie May buttercreams.She will be carried in the hearts of her beloved husband, James Holder, her daughters and son-in-law, Laurie Bragaglia and Cheryl and Rob Fassett, her grandsons, Tyler and Austin Bragaglia, and their father, John Bragaglia. She will be deeply missed by her sisters and their husbands, Alice and Craig Webster (Toulon, IL) and Gigi and Tom Giunta (Peoria, IL), her sister- and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ray Hawkins (Springfield, VA), and several nieces and nephews.Kathy was born on January 19, 1942 in Peoria, IL. She graduated from Bradley University (1964) with a degree in early education. It was during a university production of Of Thee I Sing that she met the love of her life. She and Jim married on 12/29/1962 and they made their home in ten states over the last 58 years.Kathy received her teaching certification in nine states. She loved teaching K-6 wherever they landed, including John Harshaw Elementary and St. Catherines.Her lifelong passion for music led her to share her beautiful soprano voice in many church choirs and community choruses across the country. Locally, these included the BC Pops, Endwell Community Chorus, Carousel Harmony Chorus, and the choirs at Christ The King and Our Savior Lutheran Churches.Kathy became a preaching deacon for the Lutheran Church of America in the 1980s. She provided many sermons and services in churches and nursing homes in both the Binghamton area and Lexington, Kentucky.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Susquehanna Nursing Home for the wonderful care and support they gave to Kathy during her last year and a half.A private interment will be held this week. A celebration of Kathy's life will be planned when travel and gathering restrictions are loosened.In lieu of flowers, Kathy's family asks that you be kind to each other, love each other, and if you are ever in need of a decorative flag or wreath, please let them know. Kathy left quite a collection. Also, donations may be made in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.