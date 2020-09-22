1/1
Kathleen Holder
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Holder

Vestal - On Monday, September 21, 2020, Kathleen (Bourne) Holder went to walk with the angels with a fistful of coupons, her planner and a cup of International Foods French Vanilla Coffee in her hands. There is no doubt her parents, Clifford and Margaret Bourne greeted her with a slice of grandma's cheesecake and a box of Fannie May buttercreams.

She will be carried in the hearts of her beloved husband, James Holder, her daughters and son-in-law, Laurie Bragaglia and Cheryl and Rob Fassett, her grandsons, Tyler and Austin Bragaglia, and their father, John Bragaglia. She will be deeply missed by her sisters and their husbands, Alice and Craig Webster (Toulon, IL) and Gigi and Tom Giunta (Peoria, IL), her sister- and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ray Hawkins (Springfield, VA), and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was born on January 19, 1942 in Peoria, IL. She graduated from Bradley University (1964) with a degree in early education. It was during a university production of Of Thee I Sing that she met the love of her life. She and Jim married on 12/29/1962 and they made their home in ten states over the last 58 years.

Kathy received her teaching certification in nine states. She loved teaching K-6 wherever they landed, including John Harshaw Elementary and St. Catherines.

Her lifelong passion for music led her to share her beautiful soprano voice in many church choirs and community choruses across the country. Locally, these included the BC Pops, Endwell Community Chorus, Carousel Harmony Chorus, and the choirs at Christ The King and Our Savior Lutheran Churches.

Kathy became a preaching deacon for the Lutheran Church of America in the 1980s. She provided many sermons and services in churches and nursing homes in both the Binghamton area and Lexington, Kentucky.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Susquehanna Nursing Home for the wonderful care and support they gave to Kathy during her last year and a half.

A private interment will be held this week. A celebration of Kathy's life will be planned when travel and gathering restrictions are loosened.

In lieu of flowers, Kathy's family asks that you be kind to each other, love each other, and if you are ever in need of a decorative flag or wreath, please let them know. Kathy left quite a collection. Also, donations may be made in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved