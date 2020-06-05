Kathleen L. SollittoJohnson City - 72, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her parents Ted and Gazella Okoniewski. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Frank; 2 daughters Alissa and Andrea; brother Ted Okoniewski, Jr; nephew Todd Okoniewski; good friends Chuck and Alyce Katen; Andrea Totman. Kathleen graduated from Chenango Valley High School in 1965 and Syracuse University in 1967 before getting married in September of 1967. She worked for over 30 years for Broome County Social Services before retiring in 2009. To honor the wishes of Kathleen, there will be no services.