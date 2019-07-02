|
|
Kathleen L. Werner
Conklin - Kathleen L. Werner, 64, of Conklin, NY passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Bridgewater Nursing Facility after a long battle with her illness. Kathy's great loves were her grandchildren and participating in Bingo games where she was well-known and loved by many people. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Margaret Adams and sister, Charlotte Adams. She is survived by her significant other, Robert Shelp, Sr.; five children: Tammy (George) Backus, Jr., Sean (Krista) Werner, Raelynn Ashby and Vern Backus, III, Michael Shelp and Jennifer Phaneuf. Kathy was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived two sisters, Theresa Riley and Maureen (David) Flowers; her brother, William Adams; also many nieces and nephews. Her nephew, James Adams, went above and beyond to take care of our mother when she resided with him. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 2, 2019