Kathleen Leahy Bango
Kathleen Leahy Bango

Endicott - Kathleen Leahy Bango of Endicott, NY, passed away at Absolut Nursing Home on November 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her mother Elaine Crawford, her father Joseph 'Jody' Crawford, and her cousin Ron Crawford. She will be dearly missed by many including her husband David Bango, her sons Sean Michael Leahy and Kevin Christopher Leahy, daughter-in-law Cyndi Leahy, grandchildren Chelsea and Derek Ammerman, the father of her children Michael J. Leahy, brother Gary Crawford, nephew Colton Crawford, sister-in-law Caroline Bango, niece Diona Testani, great nephew Tomas Testani.

Cathy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who would have done anything for anyone she loved. She was born and raised in Endicott, graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1965, and went on to graduate at the top of her class as a Medical Assistant at City College of Fort Lauderdale in 1999. She was also a talented artist who loved ceramics and crafts and found great joy in coloring in the last few years of her life. As a young mother she taught her kids how to water ski and ice skate and would watch them ride snowmobiles around the back yard for hours. She was quick witted and had a great sense of humor much like her father Jody. She loved her children unconditionally and taught them how to laugh and love and shaped them into the men they are today.

There will be a celebration of her life on her birthday, December 6, 2020 at Riverdale Banquet Hall 2901 Watson Blvd Endwell NY 13760 from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes friends and loved ones to submit donations to The Alzheimer's Association or the local food bank.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
