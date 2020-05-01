Kathleen Lynady Winterstein
Kathleen Lynady Winterstein

Port Crane - Kathleen Winterstein, 65, died April 12, 2020 at her home. She is survived by a brother Paul Lynady, a niece Lisa Lynady Starley and two special friends Mary Z. Guditis and Bonnie Baker. She was predeceased by her beloved companion Todd Dickson. Kathy will be buried in Canaan's Corners Cemetery, Waymart, PA. Please make a donation to Fairview Recovery Services, 5 Merrick St. Binghamton, 13904 in her memory. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
she was a lovely person. she will be missed. rest in peace now Kath.
nan schiller
Coworker
