|
|
Kathleen M. Castle, 74 of Coventry went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Katherine and William Rideout, her brother John Rideout, and her In- Laws Robert and Marion Castle.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ralph Castle; her children, Stephanie (Joe) Kennedy, David Castle, Ann (Robert) Kennedy, Kathleen (Jeff) White, Michelle Castle, Robert Castle and her god daughter, Christina Belford; her grandchildren, Paige, Ryan, Brooke, Sierra, (Johnny), Logan, Noah, Olivia, Payton and Sadie; her siblings, Maryanne Soltis, Peter Rideout, Dave (Pam) Rideout, Steve (Norma) Rideout and Paula (Reg) Stillwell, and her in laws, Larry (Joyce) Castle, Beverly Castle, and Barbara Castle, her lifelong friend, who introduced her to Ralph. Kathleen is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was always selflessly giving of herself. She was generous, faithful to God, forgiving, loving and left a legacy behind for all of those she blessed. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Berean Bible Church, Greene. Friends may call at the Church from 3:00 PM on Thursday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Kathleen's memory to the Tina Turner Memorial Fund "The Tina Fund." This foundation financially assists local women in Chenango and Broome County who are battling breast cancer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford, NY. Friends and family may share memories and condolences at www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020