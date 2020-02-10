Services
Behe Fuenral Home
21 Main St.
Oxford, NY 13830
607-843-6888
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Castle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Castle Obituary
Kathleen M. Castle, 74 of Coventry went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Katherine and William Rideout, her brother John Rideout, and her In- Laws Robert and Marion Castle.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ralph Castle; her children, Stephanie (Joe) Kennedy, David Castle, Ann (Robert) Kennedy, Kathleen (Jeff) White, Michelle Castle, Robert Castle and her god daughter, Christina Belford; her grandchildren, Paige, Ryan, Brooke, Sierra, (Johnny), Logan, Noah, Olivia, Payton and Sadie; her siblings, Maryanne Soltis, Peter Rideout, Dave (Pam) Rideout, Steve (Norma) Rideout and Paula (Reg) Stillwell, and her in laws, Larry (Joyce) Castle, Beverly Castle, and Barbara Castle, her lifelong friend, who introduced her to Ralph. Kathleen is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was always selflessly giving of herself. She was generous, faithful to God, forgiving, loving and left a legacy behind for all of those she blessed. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Berean Bible Church, Greene. Friends may call at the Church from 3:00 PM on Thursday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Kathleen's memory to the Tina Turner Memorial Fund "The Tina Fund." This foundation financially assists local women in Chenango and Broome County who are battling breast cancer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford, NY. Friends and family may share memories and condolences at www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -