Kathleen M. Greene
Corning - Kathleen M. Greene, born in Corning, NY on June 22, 1952, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY, at the age of 67. She lived with her family in Whitney Point, NY. Although she battled with cancer during these last 5 years, Kathleen did not let that prevent her from living a wonderful and fulfilling life. She loved the outdoors and was very fond of Harris Hill and Eldridge Parks where she enjoyed visiting in her youth and later on with her own family. She was well known in the Vestal Community as being the Vestal High School Hockey Team's Number One Fan. Where she always enjoyed watching the games and supporting the team. She established a scholarship fund for graduating hockey players—the "Katie Greene Never Give Up" scholarship—for those who displayed admirable sportsmanship, teamwork, and leadership both on and off the ice. Kathleen is survived by her two loving sons, Adam and Benjamin Greene, and her husband James Greene. Calling hours for Kathleen will be held at MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, at 161 Clinton St, Binghamton, NY on Saturday, December 21, from 9am to 10am to celebrate her life and to pay final respects.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019