Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY
Binghamton - Kathleen M. Hardler, 77, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother Thelma Signor and brother Jerry Signor. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Douglas Hardler; daughter & son-in-law Julie & Lee Sherwood and son & daughter-in-law Craig & Michelle Hardler; grandchildren Bryan & Steven Sherwood and Jacklyn, Kaitlyn, Madelyn & Evelyn Hardler; father Clifford Signor; brother & sister-in-law Brian & Denise Signor; sister-in-law Barbara Signor; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City and Tioga Downs, she also enjoyed playing Bingo, microd races with the boys and band and chorus concerts. She loved hockey and was one of the original "Hockey Moms". Most of all she loved her time with her family having cookouts and pool parties. We would like to send a special thank you to the Nurses in South Tower 4 and the Doctors and Nurses in the ICU at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

The family will received friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a Celabration of Life to follow at 12pm. Burial will be in the Chenango Valley Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
