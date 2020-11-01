1/1
Kathleen M. Quinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. Quinn

Vestal - Kathleen M. Quinn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1931 in Irvington, New Jersey to Edmund J. and Elizabeth C. Eager. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Charles, a daughter Eileen S. Quinn (Ken) of Oregon, sons Charles E. Quinn (Kerry) of New York, Timothy J. Quinn (Susan) of Maryland. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Benjamin Quinn-Werbeck, Charles V. Quinn, Max D. Quinn, Lauren E. Quinn, Cooper C. Quinn, LCpl Jackson E. Quinn, USMC, and Nathan R. Quinn. She is also survived by a sister, Sister Eileen Eager, SC of New Jersey, and a brother William Eager of Virginia. She is predeceased by a brother, Edmund J. Eager and a sister, Betty Eager.

Kathleen was a devoted wife and mother, a loving grandmother, a caring nurse, a selfless community volunteer, and a skilled homemaker. She was proud of her deep Irish roots and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Private services will be held. Interment is at Riverhurst Cemetery in Endicott, NY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved