Kathleen M. QuinnVestal - Kathleen M. Quinn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1931 in Irvington, New Jersey to Edmund J. and Elizabeth C. Eager. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Charles, a daughter Eileen S. Quinn (Ken) of Oregon, sons Charles E. Quinn (Kerry) of New York, Timothy J. Quinn (Susan) of Maryland. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Benjamin Quinn-Werbeck, Charles V. Quinn, Max D. Quinn, Lauren E. Quinn, Cooper C. Quinn, LCpl Jackson E. Quinn, USMC, and Nathan R. Quinn. She is also survived by a sister, Sister Eileen Eager, SC of New Jersey, and a brother William Eager of Virginia. She is predeceased by a brother, Edmund J. Eager and a sister, Betty Eager.Kathleen was a devoted wife and mother, a loving grandmother, a caring nurse, a selfless community volunteer, and a skilled homemaker. She was proud of her deep Irish roots and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.Private services will be held. Interment is at Riverhurst Cemetery in Endicott, NY.