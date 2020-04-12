|
Kathleen Marie Donnelly
Falls Church, VA - Kathleen Marie Donnelly of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on April 3rd, 2020. Kathleen was born in Binghamton, New York. She graduated from Binghamton Central High School in 1955, and Chestnut Hill College in 1959. She then received her Master's degree from SUNY Cortland. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy M. and John F. Donnelly, her siblings, John F. Donnelly and Sharon Donnelly Singel, and her nephew, John F. Wagner. Kathleen is survived by her siblings, Ellen Donnelly Wagner (John F.), Maureen Donnelly Blackwell (James R.). her nieces, Judy Wagner Simpson (Brian), Katie Donnelly Sague (John), her nephews, Brian M. Fromm, Kevin M. Blackwell, Colin J. Blackwell, several great nieces and nephews, her sister-in-law, Joan A. Donnelly, and additional special people in her life, Dave and Susie Singel, Mary M. McKinley and Michael W. Gorham.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Falls Church, Virginia with a committal service immediately following at Fairfax Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Kathleen's honor made be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia, 22215 or, on the phone at 1-800-342-2383.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020