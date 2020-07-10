1/1
Kathleen Strait Jackson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Strait Jackson

Newark Valley, NY - The world is a little sadder today because of the passing of Kathleen Jackson. Surviving her is her husband of just 48 days short of their 50th wedding anniversary, Richard; her son, Chris Jackson and his wife, Ashley; daughters, Courtney Montgomery and Whitney Romero and her husband, Fermin. She is also survived by 3 grandsons, Joshua, Tourin and Jackson; 6 granddaughters, Hannah, Maggie, Helena, Grace, Peyton and Emily; five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Dennis O'Connell. Kathleen was predeceased by her brother, Edward Strait; nephew, Ian Strait; her parents, Milton and Lucille Strait, all of whom were part of the historic Strait family of Flemingville, NY.Kathleen graduated from Owego Free Academy and went on to graduate from Skidmore College. She later obtained her Master's Degree in Psychology and pursued a career in various social services positions. She and Richard traveled extensively throughout the country, Europe, the Caribbean and Mexico. She visited most of the states and lived in six of them over the years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and took an active role in home decorating for the entire family. She will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Condolences may be made to Kathleen's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved