Kathleen (Carrigg) WeberEndicott - Kathleen (Carrigg) Weber, 85, of Endicott, completed her journey on earth, on Friday June 12, 2020, after a short and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Weber, her parents, Edward and Margaret Carrigg, and siblings: Richard, Mary Ellyn and Joan. She is survived by her loving and grateful children: Michael (Judy) Weber, Ronald (Diana) Weber, Lynne (Tom) Parette, and Dianne (Mark) Zibbon, grandchildren: Ryan; Megan and Evan; Shannon Cash (Parette), Chris Parette; and Laura Zibbon, great grandchildren: Brayden and Landon; and Dylan Yoko, her brother, William (Linda) Carrigg, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kathleen was a member of St. Ambrose Church, Endicott. She attended school at St. Ambrose and graduated from Union-Endicott High School in 1952. The single most important role of her life was being a mother to her four loving children.The family wishes to thank the staffs at UHS Binghamton General Hospital and Palliative Care, Lourdes Hospice and Mercy House of the Southern Tier for their compassionate care given to Kathleen and her family. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott, on Friday June 19, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Donations in memory of Kathleen can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.