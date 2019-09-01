|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Kathleen Wells Erickson
10/03/1964 - 09/01/2011
"GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN", as the saying goes. But our sweet Kathi, you are not gone ----- we feel you in our hearts every minute of every day. And forgotten? You could never be forgotten. Your time with us, though too short, brightened our lives, and your light still shines in us with every beautiful and cherished memory. We thank God for sending you to our family, and we look forward to that day when we will all be together again.
Love you
forever and ever.
Mom & Dad, Dan & Anne, Steve, Laurie,
Timmy, and Kristen
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 1, 2019