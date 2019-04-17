|
|
Kathryn A. Spicer
Owego - Kathryn A. Spicer, 91, of Owego, NY, passed away on Sunday April 14, 2019. She was born in Plumer, PA, on December 14, 1927, the daughter of the late John T. and Helen (Campbell) Applequist. Kathryn was predeceased by her devoted husband of 67 years, Warren Spicer; her sister and brother-in-law, Madelyn and Frank Selden; her brother, William Applequist; her grandson, Ty Spicer; her brother-in-law, Harry Turk; and her step-grandson, Joel Radicchi. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Jeannette Spicer of Truxton, NY, Steven and Renee Radicchi Spicer of Owego; her grandson, Sean and Elizabeth Spicer and their children, Sean Scott, Beau and Devyn Spicer; also her grandson Brett Spicer; her sister Carolyn Turk; her sister-in-law, Marian Applequist; several nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was a graduate of Oil City High School and Grove City College, PA. She was a Life Member of Beta Sigma Phi and was a past member of the American Association of University Women. Kathryn also served for many years on the Tioga County Social Services Commission Board and the Meals on Wheels Program. She was also a Member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Union church of Owego, NY.
In keeping with her request, there will be no services. Interment will be in the Plumer Cemetery in Oil City, PA at the convenience of the family. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2019