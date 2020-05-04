Kathryn (Marino) Delaney
Endicott - Kathryn E. Delaney, 93, of Endicott, NY died on May 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband James, sister Jacqueline Marino, brother Frank Marino and his wife Catherine. She is survived by her children James (Andrea), Michael and Barbara as well as four grandchildren (Jonathan (Jillian), Timothy (Caitlin), Anastasia, Caleb) and one qreat-grandchild (Zoe), sister-in-law Frances Delaney-Saenz and many nieces and nephews. Kathryn worked for many years at IBM - Endicott, last in world trade. She enjoyed drawing, watching old movies, and meals out with her friend Shirley Reardon. The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Susquehanna Nursing Home. Her children will remain grateful for her guidance and support over the years even when life's inevitable twists and turns manifested themselves.
Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Owego. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, Binghamton. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 4 to May 5, 2020.