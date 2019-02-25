|
Kathryn (Kate) Granger
Endicott - Kathryn (Kate) Ploutz Granger, 66, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2019. Kate was born in Oneonta, NY the daughter of Ivan D. Ploutz Sr and Anna Conte Ploutz. Kate is predeceased by her parents and one sibling Ivan D Ploutz Jr. Kate is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Andy) Brixner; two grandsons, Maximilian and Blaise, Endwell, NY; four siblings, David (Sue) Ploutz Oneonta, NY, Roy (Joan) Ploutz Gettysburg, PA, Ronald Ploutz, Oklahoma City, OK, and Betty Linger, Oneonta, NY and several nieces and nephews. Kate is a retired manager for NYSEG. She spent the last 10 years of her career at National Grid. During the time at the two companies, she co-founded Canteen on Wheels, an organization which serves the homeless. She also was recognized by the state and nationally for serving low income families. She loved to feed the hungry. Kate loved to cook and make huge meals for holidays for her family. She especially enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her two grandsons. Funeral Services for Kate will be held on Friday at 9:15 AM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Burial will be held in Oneonta, NY at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the Allen Memorial Home from 4-6 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St Joseph's Hermitage Fr. Maximilian Mary, 1133 Green Ridge Rd. Orrtanna, PA 17353
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019