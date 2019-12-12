|
Kathryn I. Cleney
Binghamton -
Kathryn Abbott Cleney, 79, of Binghamton passed away peacefully at home after a long illness surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Michael J. Cleney; parents Earl and Catherine Abbott; grandson Michael Cleney III; siblings Earl Abbott, Barbara Abashian, Douglas Abbott, Norma Goodspeed, Constance Abbott, Evelyn Valcourt and Patricia Abbott. She is survived by children Constance (Steve) Kattell, Michael (Kim) Cleney and Brenda Thurston; grandchildren Tara (Jon) Sims, Matthew Kattell, Natalie Kattell and Christina Cleney; brothers and sister in laws ; James (Elaine) Abbott and Joseph )Lynette) Abbott; brother-in-law John Cleney, special friends Jack & Babs Kephart, Jack & Sandy Harrington, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathryn was a loving mother who enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. She later enjoyed her job for many years as a lunch monitor and clerical assistant at West Middle School where she retired in 2001. As a grandmother; she adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with each of them. The family would like to thank her caregivers Renee, Andrea, Lauren, Dorothy, Hannah and granddaughter Christina for their loving care that enabled mom to live comfortable in her home. Also, thank you to Marie and Jessica from Lourdes Hospice for their wonderful care and concern. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15th from 1 to 4pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday December 16, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Binghamton. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2507 James St. #106, Syracuse, NY 13206 or .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019