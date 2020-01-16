|
Kathryn Mary Frear
Greene - Kathryn Mary Frear, 22, of Greene, passed away as the result of a tragic automobile accident on January 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Clarence and Patricia Frear and maternal grandparents, Roger and Minnie Evelyn Shedd. Kathryn is survived by her father, Kenneth Frear of Greene; her mother, Bette Lewinski of Sherburne; sisters, April, Courtney and Bridget; brother, Kenneth and her cherished nieces and nephew, Ariana, Adalynn and Adrian. Kathryn also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, mothers by heart, Shiela Zur, Maureen Carter, Jayne Deverell Edwards and her beloved pets, Jasper, Mason and Hector. Kathryn never let life's sometimes difficult circumstances deter the kindness she showed family, friends, and people or pets in need. Kathryn was a Graduate of Chenango Valley HS and earned her Associates degree in Criminal Justice from SUNY Morrisville. She loved her job at Lourdes Day Care and the many families and children she worked with. Funeral services will be held 10:00am Tuesday at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene NY 13778. Friends of the family may call Monday from 6:00-8:00pm at Root Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to The Children's Home of Wyoming Conference or the Chenango County SPCA. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020