Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endwell, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endwell, NY
View Map
Kathryn Mary Paden Touhey Obituary
Kathryn Mary Paden Touhey

Maine - Kathryn Mary Paden Touhey ("Katie") died Wednesday May 29th among family and friends in the home she and her loving husband Tom Touhey built together. Katie lost her battle with early onset dementia at the age of 64. Katie is predeceased by her father, Jack Paden; mother, Arlene Paden; her brother-in-law, Steve Wetherbee; her mother-in-law, Betty Jane Touhey; her father-in-law, Bob Touhey and her nephew Joseph Zunic. She is survived by her husband, Tom Touhey (married April 11, 1980); her children, John P. Touhey, Katelyn Touhey Lanzy (William) and Megan Touhey; her sister, Joanne Wetherbee and her many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and gracious caregivers who guided her along on her journey. Katie grew up on the Southside of Binghamton and graduated from Catholic Central High School and the University of Rochester. Katie had an infectious laugh, lived life without judgment of others and always had a positive outlook on life. A Funeral Mass for Katie will be held on Friday at 12 PM at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. The family will receive friends at Church on Friday from 10 AM until Mass time at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or the at .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 30, 2019
