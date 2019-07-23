Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
corner of Oak and Leroy Streets
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Paddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Paddock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Paddock Obituary
Kathryn Paddock

Binghamton - Kathryn Green Paddock, 97, of Binghamton died Saturday July 20, 2019 at Good Sheperd Fairview Home. Kathryn was predeceased by her husband Jack Paddock and son Edward Paddock. She is survived by her children Mary and Dr. James Lee, Barbara Donahue, Thomas Paddock, and John and Colleen Paddock; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Kathryn was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton and was very active with the Broome Developmental Center. Kathryn was a very thoughful person, always sending Birthday cards to family and friends every year. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Silver Lake Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Thursday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Broome Developmental Center Parents Group, 249 Glenwood Rd., Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 23 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now