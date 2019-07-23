|
|
Kathryn Paddock
Binghamton - Kathryn Green Paddock, 97, of Binghamton died Saturday July 20, 2019 at Good Sheperd Fairview Home. Kathryn was predeceased by her husband Jack Paddock and son Edward Paddock. She is survived by her children Mary and Dr. James Lee, Barbara Donahue, Thomas Paddock, and John and Colleen Paddock; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Kathryn was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton and was very active with the Broome Developmental Center. Kathryn was a very thoughful person, always sending Birthday cards to family and friends every year. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Silver Lake Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Thursday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Broome Developmental Center Parents Group, 249 Glenwood Rd., Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 23 to July 25, 2019